Valencia's Marcelino Given More Time Off

Valencia coach Marcelino has been given extra time to recover after he was hospitalised following a car accident involving a boar.

Marcelino and his family were travelling from Valencia to Asturias for Christmas when their vehicle collided with the wild animal.

And a club statement released on Friday indicated Marcelino is not yet ready to return to work.

"Valencia CF coach Marcelino Garcia Toral will spend the coming days at rest, on medical advice," said the statement.

"He will do so in order to be completely fit and well after his recent car accident, before getting back involved with Valencia and his first-team duties."

Despite losing three of their last five LaLiga games, Valencia sit third in the table, three points ahead of the champions, Real Madrid.

Valencia's next game is against Las Palmas in the Copa Del Rey on January 3, with reports in Spain suggesting Marcelino will be back in time for that match.