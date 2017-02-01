Valencia Sign Chile Attacker Fabian Orellana From Celta Vigo

Chile international Fabian Orellana moved from Celta Vigo to Valencia on loan until the end of the season, although his stay may be made permanent.

Orellana, 31, is a veteran of 163 LaLiga games, having spent time on loan at numerous clubs before joining Celta in a permanent move in 2013.

A 39-time international, the attacker has joined Valencia until the end of the campaign, but the LaLiga side have an option to buy that would keep him at the Mestalla until mid-2019.

"I'm very happy and very content to be joining this great club. I hope to do a good job," Orellana told the club's website.

"I hope to help the team in whatever [way] I can, with whatever they need. I'll do as well as possible.

"I spoke with [Guilherme] Siqueira, who I know from our time at Granada CF, and with Santi Mina who I played with at Celta Vigo. They gave me very good references of the club.

"I've seen the club's games and they've really stepped up their level a lot. We have to continue in this way."

Valencia made an awful start to the season but are recovering and sit 15th in the LaLiga table.