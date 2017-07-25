Unai Emery batted away questions relating to Paris Saint-Germain's pursuit of Neymar but confirmed the Ligue 1 giants are looking to make the "best team possible" for the new season.

PSG are reportedly ready to meet Neymar's €222million release clause at Barcelona as they look to win back the league title and finally secure an elusive Champions League crown.

According to reports in Brazil, Neymar is open to making the move to Paris despite signing a five-year deal at Camp Nou in October and scoring more than 100 goals since arriving from Santos in 2013.

Gerard Pique and Ernesto Valverde have both tried to convince Neymar to remain at Barca, but the links with PSG refuse to die down as the 2017-18 campaign draws nearer.

At a media conference in Washington on Tuesday, Emery was questioned about PSG's chase for Neymar, but remained tight-lipped in his response.

Mascherano: "The feeling is that Neymar will stay because he's so important to us all on a footballing and personal level" #FCBLive pic.twitter.com/nFB9kO4cIt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 25, 2017

"There will be moments to talk about transfers, now is the time to talk about the preparation [for Juventus]," he said.

"The club is working very well so that we can make the best team possible with the players who are here, and those who will come in.

"The club is excited and motivated [for the new season]."

Were Neymar to make the switch to PSG he could partner Edinson Cavani in attack, and the Uruguay international admits he would love to play with the Brazilian.

"Obviously he's a great player," added the striker. "And everyone wants to play with the best players.

"There is a lot of talk today but there are lots of great players here. If anyone arrives we will welcome them but we are focusing on those who are here."