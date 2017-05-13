Unai Emery Says No Decision Has Been Made On Jese

Unai Emery says no decision on the future of Jese Rodriguez - or any of the Paris Saint-Germain outcasts - will be made until the end of the season.

Jese moved to the Parc des Princes last August for €25 million but has flopped spectacularly, making just two starts before being farmed out on loan to hometown club Las Palmas in January.

Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak is another who could be sold after spending less than 12 months in the French capital but Emery says all decisions will be taken after the Coupe de France final against Angers on May 27.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's game at Saint-Etienne, he told reporters: "On Jese [and all the players], we will discuss that situation at the end of the season. We must see what the best solution is for the club and the players.

"The club have started to form their opinion and mine will also come."