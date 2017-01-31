Unai Emery Not Calling Jese A PSG Failure

Jese Rodriguez cannot be written off as a failure despite being sent on loan to Las Palmas, says Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery.

After signing from Real Madrid for an estimated €25million last August, Jese struggled to establish himself at the Parc des Princes and made just two of his 14 appearances in all competitions as a member of the starting line-up.

In a bid to rediscover his best form, the 23-year-old has agreed a return to boyhood club Las Palmas until the end of the season.

Emery hopes Jese will return to PSG reinvigorated and capable of proving his worth to the Ligue 1 giants.

¡Locura en el Estadio Gran Canaria!@JeseRodriguez10 ¡Bienvenido a tu casa! pic.twitter.com/pfyCAFyXBD — UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) January 31, 2017

"He has the opportunity to grow in a different situation. He needs to play," Emery told a media conference ahead of Wednesday's Coupe de France meeting with Rennes.

"If you say he's a failure it may not be true in the future. For me, this has not been a failure yet.

"With this loan, we think he can grow because it is more difficult in Paris. He must look for his own path and then return to PSG."