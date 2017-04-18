There's Only One Lionel Messi Declares Paulo Dybala

Juventus star Paulo Dybala dismissed comparisons to Lionel Messi, saying his Argentina team-mate was unique.

Dybala's stunning display in Juve's 3-0 Champions League win over Barcelona only led to further comparisons to Messi – one of the all-time greats.

But the 23-year-old played down similarities to the Barcelona star, who he said was at another level.

"I'm not angry that they compare me to Messi," Dybala told TyC Sports.

"But, like [Diego] Maradona, there was only one. I think there is also a great distance between him and me."

Dybala added: "I want to do a lot of things with him and win. We are both Argentines and we have to enjoy playing together."

Paulo Dybala has trained normally & will be fit for Juventus' Champions League quarter final second leg against Barcelona on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/xUcYI0R26R — Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) April 17, 2017

Despite having Messi and Dybala at their disposal, Argentina find themselves struggling in World Cup qualifying.

They sit in fifth – the play-off spot – in CONMEBOL qualifying, but Dybala has no doubt his nation will reach Russia 2018.

"I cannot imagine a World Cup without Argentina," he said.

"I also want to win it, like all Argentines."

Dybala and Messi will go head to head again on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Camp Nou.