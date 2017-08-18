beIN SPORTS

By David Cartlidge (@davidjaca)

Riyad Boudebouz - Real Betis

It will take something special for Real Betis fans to get over the departure of Dani Ceballos from the club, but Riyad Boubedouz could be exactly that. The Algerian midfielder arrives from Montpellier after a stellar season in Ligue 1, where he notched 9 assists and 11 goals. Interest was reported from several clubs but in the end it was an ambitious project at Real Betis that tempted in the dazzling attacker.

Para algunos el curso escolar ya está en marcha 👨🏻‍🏫📚 ¡@Ryadbdz comienza a manejarse con el español! 🇩🇿🗣🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/KYXQAAaJJY — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis) August 17, 2017

Boubdedouz will be expected to produce from midfield in Quique Setien’s team, much like Jonathan Viera did for the coach last season at Las Palmas. Also, there is that Ceballos influence that needs replacing, which will be no easy feat given the character of the young Spaniard. Still, at 7m for 80% of his transfer rights Boundebouz is set up perfectly to be the snip of the summer in Europe.

Maxi Gomez - Celta Vigo

Have Celta Vigo quite possibly landed the next big South American hitman? Handing over 4m may not seem a big deal, but for a club such as Celta Vigo it’s a significant show of faith, and one that could prove to be very well placed. Gomez arrives from Defender Sporting as a robust, barrel chested striker willing to rough up his markers on the way to goal. And goals there have been plenty of too, with the Uruguayan hammering in 31 goals across 52 appearances for Defensor.

Celta have been on the lookout for goals ever since Nolito’s departure, and after missing out on a return for the winger, they turned to Gomez. He only turned 21 this month and will no doubt take some time to adapt, but there is plenty of promise there to work with. New coach Juan Carlos Unzué might well have the perfect gift upon his arrival in Galicia.

Ever Banega - Sevilla

Maybe the most important signing by any club in Spain this summer. Ever Banega is a player that is central to any side he plays in, and on early evidence it’s as though he never left Sevilla. The Argentinean midfielder had a year away with Inter but after failing to influence there, he’s returned to the one club that has seemingly been his only true home.

Banega will be tasked by Eduardo Berizzo to steer Sevilla in the right direction, and provide the link between midfield and attack. His ability to impose himself upon games and dominate will be key, as Berizzo has the desire of seeing his team on the ball, dictating the tempo. The feeling is that any success or failure at Sevilla this season will be purely down to whether Banega can make this team his own.

Dani Ceballos - Real Madrid

It’s not perhaps what Dani Ceballos brings to Real Madrid, it’s more how they will use him this season that will be interesting. The midfield at the club is packed right now, and especially so in terms of quality. On the outset it looks difficult to define what Ceballos’ role will be, especially given his desire to be on the field at all times.

No doubt it will be a learning experience for the summer signing from Real Betis, and talk of him being the eventual heir to Luka Modric has substance to it. Other young players have failed to take on the demands and expectations of, before then falling by the wayside. Ceballos must be aware of this and take his opportunities, and remain above all positive about his chances.

Enis Bardhi - Levante

LaLiga’s new boys perhaps landed one of the bargains of the summer when they picked up Elis Bardhi. After lighting up the Hungarian league with Ujpest, the smooth midfielder excelled at the Under-21 European Championships over the summer with a string of understated but efficient performances for Macedonia.

A big move off the back of it was expected, and despite much interest it was Levante who suited Bardhi best. Expect clever, easy on the eye midfield displays where Bardhi gets on the ball and aims to keep his team moving. Don’t be surprised to see Bardhi gallop forward to support his attack neither.

Iván Alejo - Eibar

A left-field pick, but an exciting one nonetheless. Ivan Alejo is a player who has promised a great deal but rarely delivered - until an outstanding Segunda campaign last season. There are doubts over the mentality and temperament of the player but his ability can’t be denied. Alejo’s a classic winger, able to boast speed and skill, but with plenty of cutting edge so he can undo opponents.

Eibar’s had a habit of picking up talents from Spain’s second tier and moulding them into genuine LaLiga players, and Alejo could well be the next on that list. Give him time to adapt but Alejo could end up being a gem in LaLiga.

Nelson Semedo - Barcelona

While Barcelona’s summer has largely been ridiculed, at the very beginning they produced a smart piece of business in regards to Nelson Semedo. The signing of the Portuguese star should be, in some ways at least, the solution to Dani Alves’ departure.

While they are worlds apart in terms of style, Semedo at least addresses the issue of natural vibrance down the flank, which he’ll provide in abundance with his speed and directness. Sergi Roberto is expected to move back into midfield at Barca, so it leaves only Aleix Vidal as genuine right-back competition for Semedo.

At just 23-years-old there is a great incentive for the player to make the position his own not just this season, but for the years ahead.

Carlos Bacca - Villarreal

It may only be a loan, but it could prove to be one of the most decisive deals in LaLiga this summer. Carlos Bacca experienced great success in his last out in Spain with Sevilla, where he managed 33 goals in 72 games. Villarreal will now look to use the Colombian against his former club as the European race heats up.

The Colombian may not offer much in terms of approach play and actions around the penalty area, but he knows where the back of the net is. It’s a basic quality but a vital one and especially so when amongst a cluster of teams all battling for the same prize, Bacca could be a vital weapon.