The Five Storylines To Watch Out For In LaLiga 2017/2018

By David Cartlidge (@davidjaca)

Sorry Atleti, but it’s a two-way title tussle

It’s the question everyone asks first when it comes to a new LaLiga season; will anyone challenge the Real Madrid-Barcelona duopoly? In previous years the answer was absolutely in the shape of Atletico Madrid. Unfortunately however it appeals the usual two suspects will remain unchallenged in the sense of a title run. Atleti’s transfer ban has hindered them immensely and they’ve not added in the way they would’ve desired, even though Vitolo can play from January and Diego Costa could yet return.

Real Madrid’s quality in the first XI is replicated all too well on their bench and squad in general, while Barcelona remain too strong in terms of going up against directly with Atleti, despite the loss of Neymar. Both still simply have more resources available to them and Atleti will continue to play catch-up. Antoine Griezmann may remain but he needs a better support cast for the team to really kick on, and this issue continues to frustrate Diego Simeone behind the scenes.

Sevilla leads the chasing pack

As often has been the case for those looking for healthy competition in LaLiga, the chasing pack from 4th to 9th can often provide that. A group headed by Sevilla, expect Athletic and Villarreal to also be there or thereabouts with the Andalusians. Out may have gone Jorge Sampaoli but in comes the excellent Eduardo Berizzo. The former Celta Vigo coach is more balanced as a coach and can provide the consistency that was never there under Sampaoli.

Vitolo isn’t around anymore but the post-Monchi era has started well behind the scenes. Jesus Navas has returned to his boyhood club, while Nolito has a point to prove after sitting out in the cold (quite literally) at Manchester City. Luis Muriel has been the star signing however, and if the Colombian can adapt quickly then big things could happen down in the south of Spain.

Sevilla should have more than enough to fend off a Villarreal still lacking in too many areas and an Athletic that will need to find its feet after the impressive Ernesto Valverde era ended.

Will sleeping giant Valencia finally wake up?

It’s all-change (again) at Valencia and this time they could be on to something. Marcelino is an outstanding appointment by the club and his coaching intelligence will bring on Valencia leaps and bounds. His squad will have more discipline and consistency about them too, but there remains a huge concern.

The club has flopped and floundered in the transfer market badly over the years and there is a sensation that shows no sign of changing. Marcelino’s requested several players for a squad increasingly being thinned by a cost cutting board, but to no avail. The Spanish coach can only so much with what he has available in the football such a thing is often lost when it comes to pure results.

If Marcelino begins to feel the strain of this blundering behemoth of a club then no club does internal tension like Valencia. The end could well happen before things even begin. If Valencia are serious about restoring their great name then they must be serious about backing the manager appointed, one of the good things the club has done in recent years.

Are Real Betis for real this time?

If any club has captured the imagination more than most in the transfer market this summer, then it’s Real Betis. With over 28m spent, the most the club has done so in 9 years, there is momentum and expectation building at a club desperate to back amongst the top clubs in Spain.

After the failure of several projects at the club there is a feeling the latest could restore the great name of the club. Quique Setien, pioneer of Las Palmas’ box office brand of football, will be charged with bringing similar to the green and white half of Sevilla. His appointment has been followed by several glittering signings, and while Dani Ceballos was a huge loss the club has responded well to it. Ryad Boudebouz particularly stands out and if he can replicate the thrill and spills he produced at Montpellier last season then Ceballos will be but a distant memory.

Europe might well be a step too far for Betis, but in the meantime it’s enthusing to know this Betis seem to be heading in the right direction. They also have a revamped, touched up stadium for the upcoming campaign which leave any visitor open mouthed upon entering.

Manchester City’s B team

Whether you like it or not, Manchester City’s satellite club in Spain will be under the microscope this season given ties to the Premier League side. Four players from City have been sent to Girona, who will beef up the Catalan representation in LaLiga, with a fifth reportedly on the way. Defender Pablo Maffeo, who is represented by Pere Guardiola (brother of Pep), midfielders Aleix Garcia and Douglas Luiz and forward Marlos Moreno are all already at the club with Olarenwaju Kayode set to follow.

The Catalan side danced with the prospect of promotion for several years before finally making the leap last season, but it’s their links to City that have caused controversy. Fans of the club of course want to stay in the division and do so with a core of Catalan players, but with the arrival of promising players from Pep Guardiola’s side there is an understanding of how modern football now works.

It will be interesting to see how the team create an identity over the course of the season, or whether they will suffer the same fate as Granada who failed to blend together over recent years and were ultimately relegated.