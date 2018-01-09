Suarez Officially Welcomes Coutinho To Barcelona



Luis Suarez has vowed to help Philippe Coutinho achieve his dreams following his transfer from Liverpool to Barcelona.

The Brazil star finalised his move to Camp Nou on Monday, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract after a reported fee of €160million was agreed between the clubs.

WELCOME my friend @Phil_Coutinho 👏👏 how nice is to share team with you again 😃😃 Lots of success in this new stage, we will achieve them all together! pic.twitter.com/fTpYn4wS6d — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) January 9, 2018

Suarez, who played alongside Coutinho at Anfield until he joined Barca in 2014, is looking forward to great success alongside his new team-mate.

Writing on Twitter alongside a picture with Coutinho, Suarez said: "Welcome my friend, how nice [it] is to share [a] team with you again.

"Lots of success in this new stage [sic], we will achieve them all together!"

Coutinho had earlier met Gerard Pique and Paulinho on his first full day at the club.