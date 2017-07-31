Sports Burst - Ronaldo's Day In Court

by Tim Stannard

1) Ronaldo’s day in court over tax evasion charges

The summer has got Sports Burst a’thinking that the return of footballers actually playing football might be a little bit of a let-down in the end, considering everything else that is happening with the beautiful game’s protagonists is infinitely more exhilarating

Monday was a prime example. In the lovely city of Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo was making a court appearance in relation to charges of tax evasion which hit the sporting world at the beginning of summer. Remember that? Spanish prosecutors have accused the Portuguese marauder of evading $17.3m in taxes related to image rights.

The media are not happy!@Cristiano leaves court without speaking to them.



👇👇👇https://t.co/7Ys8adqovU pic.twitter.com/C4mPqvrKFP — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) July 31, 2017

The footballer gave testimony before leaving without speaking to any of the 215 annoyed members of the media scrambling for a shot of CR7. One quote that has leaked out from the session reportedly sees the Madrid man declaring that "If my name was not Cristiano Ronaldo I would not be here."

A decision will now be made on whether Ronaldo’s case will be sent to trial. If found guilty the Madrid man could face a hefty fine and even a prison sentence long enough to have his agents looking for clubs in countries with no extradition treaty with Spain.

2) Neymar’s globe-trotting Ne-exit from PSG

Time for the second compelling reason of why real football is inferior to what players get up to in their day-to-day lives.

Neymar time! Sports Burst reckons we are now on day 15 of the saga and the indications are that Ne-exit seems to be most likely. But only just. On Saturday, Neymar took part in the All-American Clasico, but Monday sees the footballer in China on promotional duties.

What happens next is the interesting part. Theoretically, the Brazilian should be back in Barcelona – or at least wherever the Barcelona team may be – but all the chatter is that Neymar is heading to Doha, Qatar to take a medical on Tuesday as part of a PSG move. Intriguing.

Now Barcelona are not going to take this lying down, as PSG are said to be buying the footballer out of his deal with Barcelona at a price of around $250m. And that should be falling foul of FIFA Fair Play rules which oversees the balance sheets of clubs to ensure more is not spent than is received in income.

Tune into the Summer XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM to find out the latest news on both of these whopping summer sizzlers.

3) Matic in Manchester for Mourinho reunion

TRANSFER TRACKER!

Looks like a summer-long deal is set to be tied up with a swap of convenience between two title rivals in the Premier League – Chelsea and Manchester United. Long-term target, Nemanja Matic is expected to be announced as a new Old Trafford player on Monday to be reunited with Jose Mourinho, who signed him at Chelsea.

Man United fans rushing to tell us how amazing Matic is really, and that we're all wrong as they know better obvs #£50m #nopace #lamppost pic.twitter.com/coWQiEemEy — Mr Chris to you (@BlueYonderCFC) July 30, 2017

Milan have reportedly yet to pay for Leonardo Bonucci and Lucas Biglia – hence their absence from recent squads – but that hasn’t stopped the spend-spend-spend Serie A side going for Nikola Kalinic. Personal terms have been agreed, but a fee between the two clubs is still far off.