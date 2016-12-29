Simone Zaza In Talks With Valencia

Simone Zaza is in talks with Valencia over a possible move to LaLiga in January, the striker's father and agent has said.

The Italy international joined West Ham on loan from Juventus in August but has failed to score in eight Premier League appearances in a difficult spell in east London.

West Ham must pay Juventus an additional fee of €20million if Zaza makes a certain number of top-flight appearances - reportedly 14 - and it is believed that they are keen to offload him before such an obligation comes into effect.

A return to Italy has been mooted but Antonio Zaza says a number of clubs are interested in striking a deal - although the chance to work under Cesare Prandelli at Valencia would be a welcome option.

"The West Ham adventure is finished and we are looking at different options for his future," he told Tuttosport.

"We're speaking with Valencia but theirs is not the only concrete option we're considering.

"Of course, my son would love to be coached by a great coach like Cesare Prandelli, but it's possible that Simone could return to Serie A."

Zaza could opt to go back to Juventus for the second half of the season but Antonio says that such an option is far from the 25-year-old's thoughts.

"We are not considering the possibility of a return to Juventus. We're a long, long way from that point of view," he added.