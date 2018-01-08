Seville Derby Provides A Reminder Some Feeling Is Still Left In The Game

beIN SPORTS

It was a week in which a Seville Derby was needed more than most. A reminder of sorts, that there is still a semblance of feeling left in the game.

We have become obsessed by such things as transfer fees, and sniping between coaches. Virgil van Dijk and Coutinho have both completed high profile moves for exorbitant fees, while Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte engaged in a more unsavoury than usual slanging match, egged on by some in the press. All this, just in the past week.

The Seville Derby therefore can be looked upon as a last beacon of hope for the purist. A game that rises above the plastic, manufactured feeling football generates these days. Even El Clasico, once a fearsome contest, lacks the genuine hatred and ill-feeling of what Seville and Real Betis conjure up in their city.

Whether it be at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan or Villamarin there is a storm brewed that requires everyone who lives in Seville to nail down their belongings and border up their windows. On Saturday evening it was the turn of the Sanchez Pizjuan. Sevilla came out pumped up by the throbbing tones of their incredible ‘himno’, inferior to no other club anthem in the world. Unlike many derbies, this one seems to boast quality and passion in equal measure. Some games of this category get lost in the latter and the football suffers. There was no such issue here. It had it in abundance, as well as drama.

Betis had the blood pumping through their veins quickest however, and it was apt in a period when the amount of money being thrown about in the game is under greater scrutiny than ever, it was a local player, one who had been with his club since 9-years-old, gave his team the lead. Fabian has been revelation this season and especially so in big games. His goal came about in a move he started by pressing the opposition, as he did all night, before picking up the ball on the edge of the box and opening up for a shot.

When he celebrated, there was a grab and a kiss of the badge that had feeling. Not the sort a new signing generates when he’s doing a few kick-ups during his presentation. When the 21-year-old did it at the Sanchez Pizjuain, he looked up high into the stands where his supporters, of which he is one, were going crazy.

“I’ve been playing derbies since I was eight, but none quite like this,” said Fabian after the game, further emphasising the meaning of this game to him.

It was hardly the start Vincenzo Montella envisioned in his first game as Sevilla coach. His arrival had been drowned out in the noise of this encounter and it was hardly the best game to begin with. Sevilla were uncoordinated and nervy at times, lacking the mental strength required in a game like this. It’s up to the Italian to instil that over the coming weeks, but it was not all negative for him on Saturday evening. At half-time, with the score 2-2 and barely any time to breathe, Montella perhaps wondered what he’d walked into - fortunately for him it won’t be like this every week.

4 - Real Betis hadn't scored 4 goals against Sevilla at Sánchez Pizjuán in a La Liga game since 1958, in the first Sevillian derby there. Milestone pic.twitter.com/fhfasG6ugb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 6, 2018

Betis simply wanted it more, and in turn got what they deserved. They pressed harder, worked more, and were ruthless in front of goal. Instead of sitting back and letting Sevilla dictate the contest, they looked to take the game by the scruff of the neck. Ever Banega tried his best to wrestle it in the hosts’ favor, but couldn’t do it alone.

As the contest went into its final stages and Betis held the lead, there was a danger they might blow it. With 23 minutes to go, Sevilla made it 3-4, and moments later struck the frame of the Verdiblancos' goal through Steven N'Zonzi.

However, as porous as Betis' defence might be, in their great enemy they found a team equally disorganised at the back. That's why Quique Setien’s men were able to find a fifth towards the end as Sevilla pushed on, and it’s that attitude of always being attacking minded that allowed them to do so. Cristian Tello was being urged to shoot, but as he so often does, just kept carrying the ball closer and closer towards Sergio Rico's net before firing home.

“We bring Sevilla football, honour and glory,” said the banner ahead of kick-off, held up by Sevilla’s main Ultra Section. In the background of the words, a picture depicted the three kings - it was, after all, Kings Day in Spain.

Betis celebrated with their fans after the game, both in the ground and on the streets. For now, and it doesn’t happen often, Betis wear the crown in the city.