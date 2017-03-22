Sevilla's Vitolo Flattered By Barcelona Interest

Vitolo says any player would dream of playing for Barcelona, but the Spain forward insists he is happy at Sevilla.

The 27-year-old has been in impressive form at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan this season, with Sevilla riding high in third in LaLiga despite a 3-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid last time out.

Reports in Spain have linked Barca with a move for Vitolo, who can play on the wing or in a more advanced position, for next season.

The former Las Palmas star is flattered to be receiving such recognition, but has no plans to force an exit from Sevilla.

Most successful final 3rd passes in the CL this season:



Thiago - 183

Koke - 171

Messi - 163

N'Zonzi - 161

Alaba / Nasri - 144

Vitolo - 138 pic.twitter.com/M53vqLKMNH — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 15, 2017

"Barcelona? Who would not want to play for one of Spain's big teams?" Vitolo told Marca.

"It would be very nice. But there are always a lot of names in the mix and we will have to wait and see what happens.

"I am very calm about my future, because I am feeling well at Sevilla. I am being treated very well here and feel at home at Sevilla."

The Spain international has a contract with Sevilla until June 2020.