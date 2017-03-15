Sevilla Triumph As Good As Leicester's Premier League Title Says Craig Shakespeare

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare feels reaching the Champions League quarter-finals is comparable to the club's stunning Premier League title success last season.

Shakespeare's side shocked Sevilla – winners of the Europa League in the last three seasons – with a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, sealing a famous 3-2 aggregate triumph.

Leicester subsequently joined continental heavyweights Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Real Madrid in the last eight.

And even though their title 2015-16 success shocked the world at pre-season odds of 5,000/1, Shakespeare feels their latest achievement is on a par given the stature of Sevilla.

Shakespeare said: "It will be memorable for everyone at the football club, myself included.

8 - Leicester's victory means England have now had more different teams reach the CL quarter-final than any other nation (eight). Rule. pic.twitter.com/ZM3JGrJbur — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 14, 2017

"It has to stand right up there with all our achievements because of the quality of the opposition.

"Of course it is only over two games and when you win a league it is over 38 games, but I think [with] the quality of the opposition, this deserves to stand right up there.

"We knew it would be tough when the draw was made. Everyone said, 'Ooh, Sevilla'. We know what they are about.

"The supporters who got behind us from the first minute, especially the players who I thought were outstanding, but everyone associated with the club can be proud of that performance.

"We are in there on merit. Make no mistake about that."