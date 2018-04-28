Sevilla Sack Montella, Appoint Caparros

Sevilla have sacked Vincenzo Montella and confirmed the appointment of Joaquin Caparros as head coach for the remainder of the season.

Montella's dismissal was announced on Saturday, the Italian paying the price for a nine-match winless run in all competitions since his team’s famous Champions League victory over Manchester United on March 13.

Following their triumph at Old Trafford, Sevilla have exited the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich and slumped to seventh in LaLiga, while they were thumped 5-0 by Barcelona in last weekend's Copa del Rey final.

Sevilla cited poor form as the reason for Montella’s dismissal and have now tasked Caparros, who formerly managed the club between 2000 and 2005, with gaining qualification for next season’s Europa League.

On Tuesday, Sevilla chairman José Castro announced a "unanimous board decision" to keep Montella until the end of the season. The sudden change fuels speculation on a return to the club by former manager Unai Emery, who announce that he will leave PSG at the end of the season on Friday.