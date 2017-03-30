Sevilla Announce Monchi Departure

OMNISPORT

Sevilla have announced the departure of sporting director Monchi, who is regarded as the architect of one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

The 48-year-old, who played for Sevilla as a goalkeeper in the 1990s, was appointed to the role in 2000 and tasked with developing the club's youth system and scouting network.

Under Monchi's supervision, the youth team helped to nurture the likes of Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos and Jose Antonio Reyes, and when Sevilla went on to win five Europa League titles in 11 seasons he was picked out as a key figure in the club's success.

Monchi asked to leave at the end of the 2015-16 season "for personal reasons", only to have his request rejected by the club, but an agreement has now been reached for his departure.

President Jose Castro will hold a press conference with Monchi to announce details of the agreement on Friday.

Monchi has been linked to a number of European clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Everton and, most recently, Roma.