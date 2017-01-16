Sevilla Accept Difficulty Of Holding Onto Sporting Director

OMNISPORT

Sevilla sporting director Monchi could leave the club, according to president Jose Castro Carmona.

Monchi has spent nearly 17 years with the LaLiga outfit but has been linked with a move away, with Serie A's Roma talked up as a potential destination.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Castro said of Monchi: "You cannot force someone to be where they do not want to be."

Sevilla are a point behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid after a 2-1 win over Zinedine Zidane's men at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

But Castro insists Sevilla are not targeting a first league title since 1946, adding: "We are very satisfied but we have to keep our feet on the ground - the league is not for us, it is for Real Madrid and Barcelona to try and win.

"We are realists, we do not give up anything but our goal is to qualify for the Champions League."

Jorge Sampaoli's men pulled off a dramatic late turnaround to beat Madrid, Stevan Jovetic scoring a stoppage-time winner - his second goal in as many games since joining on loan from Inter - after a Sergio Ramos own goal levelled matters in the 85th minute.

But the triumph did come at a cost for Sevilla, with winger Vitolo suffering what was described as "grade I-II muscle damage" to his right hamstring.