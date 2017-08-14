Goalkeeper Sergio Rico has committed his future to Sevilla until 2021 after agreeing a two-year extension to his existing deal.

The 23-year-old, a product of Los Rojiblancos' youth system, is highly rated and was linked with Liverpool as recently as last month.

But, having last penned fresh terms in January 2016, has now made his long-term plans clear by signing up to the LaLiga club for the next four years.

Rico has won two Europa League titles with Sevilla and earned his first Spain cap last June.

Marca reports that Rico's new contract includes a rise in his release clause from €30million to €40m.

Eduardo Berizzo's Sevilla take on Istanbul Basaksehir in the first leg of their Champions League play-off clash in Turkey on Wednesday.