Sergio Ramos Says Real Madrid Deserved More Against Bayern Munich

Sergio Ramos believes Real Madrid deserved more following their narrow win at Bayern Munich in the Champions League, though the captain refused to get carried away.

Titleholders Madrid came from behind to beat 10-man Bayern 2-1 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Arturo Vidal opened the scoring in the 25th minute and missed a penalty before half-time, and it came back to haunt Bayern, who had Javier Martinez sent off after the hour as Ronaldo took centre stage.

Ramos hailed the result away from home, but the centre-back was left wanting more ahead of the return fixture in the Spanish capital on April 18.

"We've taken a big step in the tie, but there's still the return leg to come against great opposition, who have shown that they're one of the favourites to win the competition," Ramos said.

"The tie remains very much open, but you have to congratulate the team on the performance.



"We had to dig in during the first half, but we showed that we knew how to set ourselves up on the pitch. In the second half, we had a bit more control and dominated more of the play and that saw us create a lot of chances. Some of these ended up in goals and we come away from here keen to have scored another, which would have made things more comfortable in the return leg.

"However, we're happy and are satisfied to have got a win here, which is always very important."