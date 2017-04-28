Sergio Ramos Open To Presidential Role At Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos is open to the idea of becoming Real Madrid president in the future but the captain is focused on seeing out his career at the European champions.

Ramos took part in a Q&A with his fans on Twitter to celebrate 10 million followers on the social media platform and the inspirational centre-back was posed a range of questions on Thursday.

A presidential role was floated to the three-time LaLiga winner and two-time Champions League medallist.

When asked if he would like to be Madrid president, 31-year-old Ramos responded: "Ha ha ha ha, you never know, but at the moment I do not see myself [in that role]."

The prospect of coaching after his playing days are over also came up in the Q&A and Spain international Ramos - under contract until 2020 - did not rule out stepping into the dugout in Madrid, where he was won 13 major honours.

"There is still a lot of time and there is nothing decided but it is an option," he added.

"There are a few seasons left, but… I would love to retire in Madrid ... We'll see!"

Ramos was suspended for Madrid's 6-2 victory over Deportivo La Coruna on Wednesday after being sent off in last week's last-gasp Clasico defeat at home to Barcelona.

The veteran defender is set to return for Saturday's visit of Valencia as Madrid look to stay level with titleholders Barca atop the table.