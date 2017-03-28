Sergio Ramos Insists Real Madrid Will Welcome Kylian Mbappe With Open Arms

Sergio Ramos said the gates of Real Madrid are always open for Kylian Mbappe as the French star continues to be linked with the European champions.

Monaco's 18-year-old forward is one of Europe's hottest commodities, reportedly attracting interest from Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, among others.

Mbappe made his France debut against Luxembourg last week, having scored 19 goals and amassed 11 assists in all competitions for Monaco this term, and Madrid captain Ramos has opened the door for the talented teenager.

"I do not call the president [Florentino Perez] to consult me about signings, but the gates of Real Madrid are always open for the best players," Ramos said ahead of Spain's international friendly against France on Tuesday.

"If you come to Madrid Mbappe, we will welcome you with all the affection as we always do with the new players who arrive.

"But right now it's a lack respect for those in the squad to get us talking about others who are not from the club."