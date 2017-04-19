Sergio Ramos Hits Back At Latest Gerard Pique Tweet Storm

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos hit back at Gerard Pique over favourable refereeing decisions, reminding him of Barcelona's win against Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick helped Madrid to a 4-2 extra-time win against Bayern Munich on Tuesday as they reached the Champions League semi-finals with a 6-3 aggregate success.

But the Portuguese star's two goals in extra time were offside, while Arturo Vidal was harshly sent off late in regulation for Bayern.

Pique highlighted the beneficial decisions with a short tweet, but Ramos responded post-game, reiterating Barca were similarly fortunate in their remarkable second-leg comeback against PSG in the last 16.

"Nothing new. I'm not surprised," Ramos said.

"He should rewind and look back to the PSG game and see if he thinks the same about the referees."

Ramos also dismissed suggestions Bayern were robbed in Madrid despite the crucial decisions going the way of the hosts.

He said: "I respect everyone's opinion, but I don't know what theft they talk about.

"The referees sometimes give for you and others take it away."