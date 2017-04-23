Sergio Ramos-Gerard Pique Twitter Feud Take El Clasico to New Levels

beIN SPORTS

There's nothing more entertaining than the lead-up to El Clasico. It's even more entertaining when you involve the constant recurring feud between Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique.

While the two have remained professional during their time in the Spanish National team, we look back at how their rivalry has taken a new turn with El Clasico coming up:

Gerard Pique stirred up more fiery comments recently with Real Madrid progression to the UEFA Champions League Semifinals against Bayern Munich, by sending a very subtle tweet just after the 90th minute.

... — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 18, 2017

Forcing a very irritated Sergio Ramos to respond:

“Nothing new, I’m not surprised. He should look back to the PSG game and see if he thinks the same about the referee.”

A clearly irritated Sergio Ramos took a quick jab after PSG had gone 4-0 up in the first leg of the now infamous Champions League quarterfinal featuring Barcelona.

The bus did not stop there, as Gerard Pique criticized another referee for his job in Real Madrid's win against Villarreal on February 26, by comparing how some decisions have led to an 8-point sway in favor of Zinedine Zidane's men.

Contra los mismos equipos. 8 puntos. 8 y tal. Los recortes son de prensa de Madrid por la duda. pic.twitter.com/nZUDgrjuVd — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) February 26, 2017

Again, Ramos did not take kindly to those words and in a very composed manner, quickly dispelled Pique's comments:

“I would be surprised if it was [Lionel] Messi [who wrote something like that]. We already know about Pique’s world, where everything’s a plot against him.”

The constant criticism by referees in El Clasico have led to actual studies on how those small decisions affect the outcome of the game.

While the pair may have an extreme relationship when it comes to their LaLiga Clubs, both have stood united when it comes to the Spain National Team, often speaking favorably of each other and stepping in to defend each others strengths.

When Pique was booed by the Spain fans in a qualifying run for the World Cup, Sergio Ramos quickly took to the press to protect his center-back partner.

“We all know what Pique is like, we can’t change that now and there’s no point getting into whether he always acted the right way in the last few years – we’re all Spanish here and we’re representing a country. Booing doesn’t do anyone good.”

While the two have shared many memorable moments as the starting centre backs for the World Cup Winning team of 2010, their bitter showing of patriotic pride has provided the fans and media alike, a plethora of entertaining talking points in the lead-up to El Clasico.