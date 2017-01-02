Sergio Ramos Expects To Miss Sevilla Clash

Sergio Ramos says he does not expect to be fit for the first leg of Real Madrid's Copa del Rey tie with Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The club captain is struggling with a muscle problem picked up during the Club World Cup last month and trained separately to the first team on Monday.

The centre-back confirmed at a charity event that he will not be available for the first meeting with Jorge Sampaoli's side in their last-16 encounter on Wednesday.

"I won't be able to play in the first game," he told the media.

Nacho is expected to deputise for Ramos at the heart of Zinedine Zidane's defence as they look to begin 2017 in winning fashion.

Ramos could also be rested for the league meeting with Granada on Saturday but it is hoped he wil be fit for the second leg against Sevilla on January 12.