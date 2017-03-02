Sergio Ramos Aims New Twitter Dig At Gerard Pique

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos refused to criticise the referee after his side's draw with Las Palmas as he had a dig at Gerard Pique.

The LaLiga giants were held to a 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo's late brace rescuing a point after Gareth Bale was sent off.

Outspoken Barcelona defender Pique had suggested on Twitter recently Madrid were receiving favourable refereeing decisions in the league.

Despite the Bale red card and conceding a penalty, Ramos was unwilling to blame referee David Fernandez Borbalan, saying he would stay off social media.

"We are not going to enter into any controversy," he told reporters.

"We said that we will not talk about the referees nor will we put a tweet.

"As I said the other day, sometimes they give [for] you and others take it away."

The result saw Madrid slip a point behind rivals Barca in LaLiga, although they have a game in hand.

Ramos, however, said it would take much more to end the title chances of Zidane's men.

"We would have liked to remain leaders. We have to self-criticise and turn the page. All teams have ups and downs," he said.

"We have had chances after the end to win the match but it wasn't to be."