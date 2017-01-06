LaLiga
AFP

Sergio Aguero Labels Lionel Messi As World's Best

Barcelona star Messi is joined by Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann on a three-man shortlist.

Sergio Aguero lauded the "incredible" Lionel Messi as the world's best, insisting his Argentina team-mate produces what no-one else can.

Barcelona star Messi is joined by Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann on a three-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men's Player 2016.

But Aguero, who was on the initial 23-man list, has no doubt who deserves to win the award.

"He [Messi] is ahead of the rest, including the other nominees," the Manchester City forward told FIFA.com.

"And I'm not just saying that because he's my friend. I train with him and I see it with my own eyes. He does things I don't see anyone else doing.

"He's the best there is."

Messi missed out on the Ballon d'Or, finishing a distant second to Real Madrid star Ronaldo but ahead of Atletico's Griezmann.

Aguero pointed to Messi's finishing ability as a standout attribute.

He said: "He makes it look so easy. It's incredible."
