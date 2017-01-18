Sergi Samper Ignored Arsene Wenger Over Arsenal Move

Sergi Samper said he "did not want to listen" to Arsene Wenger as the Arsenal boss tried to sign the Barcelona midfielder.

Samper is on a season-long loan at Granada from LaLiga champions Barca, despite interest from Arsenal in the Premier League.

Wenger wanted Samper at the Emirates Stadium but the 21-year-old ignored the Frenchman's advances.

"I did not want to listen to Wenger," Samper told Granada's official website.

Sentimos no poder brindaros la victoria en un partido tan importante.. Gracias por el apoyo afición!!#GranadaSiCree pic.twitter.com/wWJL3YvFgo — Sergi Samper (@SergiSamper) January 15, 2017

"I told him clearly that I wanted to stay, I wanted to succeed at Barcelona, and what would make me happy was succeeding at Barcelona in the future."

Samper has only made one senior league appearance for Barca since emerging from the youth ranks in 2014, but the Spaniard has featured in 13 LaLiga matches for Granada this term.

Granada are in the midst of a relegation battle, second from bottom after 18 games.

"I feel important in the team," Samper added. "I am enjoying where I am and I hope that we can change the situation."