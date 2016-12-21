Sergi Roberto Labels Lionel Messi As Lightyears Ahead Of Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergi Roberto has labelled Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi as lightyears ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the latter winning the most recent Ballon d'Or.

After losing out to Ronaldo for the 2016 Ballon d'Or, five-time winner Messi scored and assisted twice in the 4-1 rout of rivals Espanyol last week.

And Sergi Roberto talked up his team-mate, saying: "He is the best player in history. You can't compare him [with Cristiano Ronaldo].

"Beyond the Ballon d'Or, everyone knows that Messi is the best. He's light years ahead."

Sergi Roberto added: "Watching Andres and Leo when they're together is fantastic. It's a tandem the fans love to see because they create magic with the ball at their feet. Everyone knows the greatness of these two players.

"Andres is from the academy and he's spent many years with the club. You notice when he's not there. He's one of the team's most important players."