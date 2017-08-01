Ronaldo Shares A Message For "Insects" And Haters

beIN SPORTS USA
Cristiano Ronaldo has had a very dramatic summer.
From rumors that he was set to leave Real Madrid over what he believed to be a lack of support over his Spanish tax fraud charges, to leading Portugal to a disappointing third-place finish in the Confederations Cup, to this week's court appearance, the million-watt megastar has not left the news cycle since lifting the Champions League trophy in early June.
Ever defiant (and self-assured), Ronaldo took to Instagram to deliver a clear message to his haters: "It is my brilliance that makes people uncomfortable. Insects only attract lights."