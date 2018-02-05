Cristiano Ronaldo got the day off on his birthday as snow forced Real Madrid to cancel training.

Ronaldo turned 33 on Monday and will have been expecting to train as normal following the disappointing 2-2 draw with Levante, a game in which he was substituted.

But Madrid's Valdebebas training complex was covered in a blanket of snow, forcing the club to cancel the session.

Snowfall was prominent across Madrid and the club's Santiago Bernabeu stadium saw plenty, as a video posted on their official Twitter account showed.

And Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa was out making the most of the snow's rare appearance in Madrid with his dog.