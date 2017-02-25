Ronald Koeman Refuses to Discuss Everton Renewal Amid Barcelona Links

OMNISPORT

Everton manager Ronald Koeman said now is not the time to discuss a new contract amid speculation linking him with Barcelona.

Barca head coach Luis Enrique is under increasing pressure at the LaLiga titleholders and former player Koeman has emerged as a possible contender, should the Spanish giants opt for change.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Dutchman Koeman - who is less than 12 months into a three-year deal following his arrival from Premier League rivals Southampton - is not interested in renewing his contract at Goodison Park.

"Not now, no," Koeman responded when asked if he had been approached over a new deal.

"Yeah, OK, links, that's always what happens, but I think you don't sign a new contract in your first season if you have three seasons of contract.

"No, no, let's wait and see what happens in the future."

Everton are seventh in the Premier League, eight points adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool ahead of Saturday's visit of cellar-dwelling Sunderland.