Roberto Soldado Given All-Clear After Lengthy Injury Lay-Off

Villarreal striker Roberto Soldado has recovered from an injury that kept him out for over six months.

The former Tottenham forward tore the anterior cruciate ligament and the lateral meniscus in his right knee in a friendly against Deportivo La Coruna in August.

He underwent surgery within a few days of the injury but has not featured for Villarreal this season as he fought to get back to full fitness.

The Spanish side have not yet suggested when the 31-year-old will return to training, but he is unlikely to be rushed back after such a lengthy layoff.