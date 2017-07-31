Transfer Tracker
LaLiga
Getty Images

Reports: Neymar Arriving In Qatar For PSG Medical

Reports out of Qatar suggest that we are one step closer to a conclusion of the Neymar-PSG transfer saga.

beIN SPORTS USA

According to reports from Qatar news outlet Al Watan, Barcelona superstar Neymar in on his way to Doha, to take a medical exam before completing his move to Paris Saint-Germain. Reports indicate that Neymar and PSG have agreed to terms on what will be the biggest transfer deal in the history of the sport.

The numbers involved in Neymar's would-be move to Ligue 1 include his €222m contract buyout clause, and a reported offer of €40m in annual salary. Questions remain as to how PSG would fit such a massive move within the constraints of FIFA Fair Play regulations, but a combination of potential off-field and commercial roles for Neymar, along with the potential moves of players like Marco Verratti, Blaise Matuidi, and Angel Di Maria could keep the French giants within compliance.

Previous Cristiano Ronaldo Appears In Court To Face Tax Cha
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo Appears In Court To Face Tax Charges
Next