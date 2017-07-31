Reports: Neymar Arriving In Qatar For PSG Medical

beIN SPORTS USA

According to reports from Qatar news outlet Al Watan, Barcelona superstar Neymar in on his way to Doha, to take a medical exam before completing his move to Paris Saint-Germain. Reports indicate that Neymar and PSG have agreed to terms on what will be the biggest transfer deal in the history of the sport.

The numbers involved in Neymar's would-be move to Ligue 1 include his €222m contract buyout clause, and a reported offer of €40m in annual salary. Questions remain as to how PSG would fit such a massive move within the constraints of FIFA Fair Play regulations, but a combination of potential off-field and commercial roles for Neymar, along with the potential moves of players like Marco Verratti, Blaise Matuidi, and Angel Di Maria could keep the French giants within compliance.