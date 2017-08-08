Report: Carlos Vela Headed To LAFC

beIN SPORTS USA

LA Times reporter Kevin Baxter is reporting that 2018 MLS expansion team Los Angeles FC has completed a deal to make Real Sociedad winger Carlos Vela the club's first Designated Player.

@MLS sources confirm #LAFC has deal w/Mexican national team star Carlos Vela to be team's first-ever DP, Signing could happen later today. — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) August 8, 2017

LAFC made headlines with the recent appointment of former US national team boss Bob Bradley as the franchise's first head coach.

Earlier in the year, prior to his return to the Premier League with West Ham, there were reports that LAFC were in pursuit of Vela's El Tri teammate Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, but balked at his rumored $10m salary demands.

In June, it was believed that LAFC had finalized a deal with PSV Eindhoven and Mexican international Andres Guardado to join the team, but the 30 year old has since moved on to Real Betis.

Vela would become the second notable Mexican international to swap LaLiga for Major League Soccer this summer, following Villarreal's Jonathan Dos Santos joining his brother Giovani at the LA Galaxy last month.