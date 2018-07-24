Report: Barcelona Swoop In For Malcom

GOAL

Barcelona have agreed a €41 million (£36.5m/$48m) deal to bring Bordeaux forward Malcom to Camp Nou having hijacked Roma's move for the Brazilian, Goal understands.

Roma confirmed on Monday that they had reached an agreement to bring the 21-year-old to the Italian capital for a fee of €38m (£34m/$44m).

The player was expected to arrive in Rome on Tuesday to undergo a medical and complete the move but did not travelled given Barca's late interest.

#ASRoma can confirm that the club has reached an agreement with FC Girondins de Bordeaux for the transfer of #Malcom, subject to the player completing a medical and agreeing personal terms. pic.twitter.com/MHHr6AswYN — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 23, 2018