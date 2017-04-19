Real Madrid's Luka Modric Wants Ferocious Clasico Atmosphere

Luka Modric hailed Real Madrid's supporters after Tuesday's Champions League win at home to Bayern Munich as he called for the same atmosphere in the upcoming Clasico against Barcelona.

European titleholders Madrid advanced to the semi-finals 6-3 on aggregate thanks to their 4-2 extra-time victory over Bayern in the Spanish capital.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to bring up a century of Champions League goals as Bayern midfielder Arturo Vidal was controversially sent off at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But Modric immediately turned his attention to Sunday's visit of reigning LaLiga champions Barca as leaders Madrid look to cement top spot.

Bayern now gone out of Champions League in Spain each of last 4 years: Bernabeu [2014], Camp Nou [2015], Calderon [2016] & Bernabeu [2017] — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 18, 2017

"We put in a great performance and could have wrapped the tie up in the first half," Modric said.

"We're happy to have got through to the semi-finals and now we need to take one game at a time to see if we can successfully defend our title for the first time in the competition's history.

"We face another big game on Sunday. Winning that one would be very significant in our bid to take the LaLiga title.

"We need to rest up if we're going to perform well in that game and let's hope there's the same atmosphere as there was on Tuesday."