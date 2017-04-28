Real Madrid Rotation Policy Not Unfair Declares Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has denied suggestions his rotation policy is unfair and insisted the fringe players at Real Madrid get more opportunities than those at other clubs.

The make-up of Madrid's best starting XI has come under close scrutiny in recent weeks due to several outstanding displays from the likes of Isco, Alvaro Morata, James Rodriguez and Marco Asensio.

All four were prominent once again in midweek as Madrid hammered Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 after Zidane made nine changes to the team that started the Clasico defeat to Barcelona.

They may get another chance on Saturday when Zidane's men face Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu and will aim to give the Frenchman food for thought before Tuesday's Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

The likelihood is the former Juventus midfielder will return to his 'A team' against their cross-city rivals but he remained adamant everyone will have a part to play as Madrid challenge for honours on domestic and continental fronts.

He told a news conference: "I do not think it's unjust, I don't think that's how I behave. It's the complete opposite. I have immense respect for my players.

"At other clubs, for example, the reserves do not play a minute except in emergencies.

"The group comes first and all the players are important, that's something we have seen. But we can only play with 11 players. You may think that I play certain players in some games and the others play in different ones, like an 'A' and 'B' side, but I don't see it that way."

He added: "It's not like before when you had fewer games. You had 30 or 40 matches and you could do things with 12 or 13 players.

"I have very good players. I talk to them and try to explain my thinking and we move forward together. They are very professional and very respectful. We follow the same path."

Isco's recent displays have caught the eye in particular and Zidane conceded it was not easy trying to explain to the Spain playmaker why he does not feature week in, week out.

"I have to tell him, not the press, my decision," he said.

"It's tough, I nearly always played. I am not there chatting away all the time but when it's necessary.

"We have got a game on Saturday and a game Tuesday and we are going to battle till the end of the season and see what happens."