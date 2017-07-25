Real Madrid 'Reach Agreement In Principle' With Monaco Over Kylian Mbappe Transfer

Real Madrid have reached an 'agreement in principle"' with Monaco over the €180m transfer of Kylian Mbappé.

That is according to reports in the Spain on Tuesday, via Madrid based outlet Marca.

If Real pay (a cool ©️) £161m for Mbappe it works out as £2.82m for each shot he's had in league football. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) July 25, 2017

The report goes on to say that Real Madrid have agreed to pay €160m plus another €20m in performance-related bonuses for the 18-year-old.

Mbappe is then expected to sign a six-year deal with the Spanish giants.

Should the deal be completed, it would be a new world record fee eclipsing the deal that took Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United last summer.