Transfer Tracker
LaLiga
Getty Images

Real Madrid 'Reach Agreement In Principle' With Monaco Over Kylian Mbappe Transfer

The report goes on to say that Real Madrid have agreed to pay €160m plus another €20m in add-ons.

Real Madrid have reached an 'agreement in principle"' with Monaco over the €180m transfer of Kylian Mbappé.

That is according to reports in the Spain on Tuesday, via Madrid based outlet Marca.

The report goes on to say that Real Madrid have agreed to pay €160m plus another €20m in performance-related bonuses for the 18-year-old.

Mbappe is then expected to sign a six-year deal with the Spanish giants.

Should the deal be completed, it would be a new world record fee eclipsing the deal that took Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United last summer.

Previous Real Madrid 'Would Be Alright' But Kasper Dolberg
Read
Real Madrid 'Would Be Alright' But Kasper Dolberg In No Rush For Ajax Exit
Next Injured Michu Confirms Retirement
Read
Injured Michu Confirms Retirement