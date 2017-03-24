LaLiga
Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Teases Karim Benzema Partnership With Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has enjoyed a breakout season with Monaco, making him one of the top targets for a number of clubs.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has teased the idea of pairing Karim Benzema up with Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has enjoyed a breakout season with Monaco, making him one of the top targets for a number of clubs heading into the off-season transfer window.

While Perez claimed he would not comment on the possibility of bringing Mbappe to Madrid, he was somewhat enthused by the idea of pairing the 18-year-old with Benzema.

"A duo of Benzema and Mbappe? Everything is possible," he added. "But at this time of the season, I don't want to talk about that. We don't talk about players of other teams.

"Right now, all we are thinking about is how to win LaLiga and the Champions League."
