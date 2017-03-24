Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Teases Karim Benzema Partnership With Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has teased the idea of pairing Karim Benzema up with Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has enjoyed a breakout season with Monaco, making him one of the top targets for a number of clubs heading into the off-season transfer window.

While Perez claimed he would not comment on the possibility of bringing Mbappe to Madrid, he was somewhat enthused by the idea of pairing the 18-year-old with Benzema.

"A duo of Benzema and Mbappe? Everything is possible," he added. "But at this time of the season, I don't want to talk about that. We don't talk about players of other teams.

"Right now, all we are thinking about is how to win LaLiga and the Champions League."