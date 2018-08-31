Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral has joined Levante on loan for the rest of the season.
Fabio Coentrao has also left the Santiago Bernabeu, the full-back returning to Portugal to join Rio Ave until the end of 2018-19.
Mayoral, 21, was expected to leave the European champions in pursuit of first-team football after Mariano Diaz was signed back from Lyon in a €33million deal.
Sevilla had been linked with the Spain youth international, who spent 2016-17 on loan at Wolfsburg, but he has instead sealed a move to Ciutat de Valencia.
Neither club have stated whether there is a purchase option included in the deal.
¡Bienvenido a Orriols, @Mayoral_Borja! 🐸😀 pic.twitter.com/hrT7a94iqX— Levante UD 🐸 (@LevanteUD) August 31, 2018
Mayoral made 14 appearances in LaLiga last season, just three of which were starts, and scored three goals.
Coentrao, meanwhile, has headed back to his homeland following a loan spell with Sporting CP last term.
Guess who's back! 😏 @Fabio_Coentrao está de volta!!— Rio Ave FC (@RioAve_FC) August 31, 2018
Bem-vindo Coentrão! 💪 #embarquerumoavitoria #muitonossosemigual pic.twitter.com/kJoE2FBbTq