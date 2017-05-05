Real Madrid Learn New Celta Vigo Fixture Date

Real Madrid have learned the date of their rearranged away LaLiga match against Celta Vigo, which will take place on May 17.

The original fixture between the two sides in February was postponed after high winds and storms damaged Celta's ground Balaidos.

That has left Madrid carrying a game in hand over Barcelona over their last three months and means Zinedine Zidane's men will play three games in an eight-day span to round off the season as they look to win LaLiga for the first time since 2012.

Madrid trail leaders Barcelona due to their weaker head-to-head record at the top of LaLiga, but know 10 points from their last four games will see them crowned champions.

They are away to Granada this weekend before the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid on May 10.

Then comes the decisive trio of matches that will determine the destination of this season's title, with Madrid's home game against Sevilla on Sunday May 14 followed by the Celta trip on Wednesday May 17 and the last match of the season away to Malaga on Sunday May 21.

If Madrid make the Champions League final in Cardiff, there would then be a two-week break before that match on June 3.