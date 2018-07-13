Español
Real Madrid "Has No Intention" Of Pursuing Neymar

Real Madrid have released a statement denying any interest in acquiring PSG superstar Neymar

Real Madrid have released a statement insisting they have "no plans" to make an approach for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

 

Official statement:

"In the face of the constant reports linking PSG's Neymar Jr. to our club, Real Madrid C. F. wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player.

The two clubs enjoy an excellent relationship and, as such, if Real Madrid were at any stage to consider securing the services of a PSG player, they would approach the club in the first instance."

