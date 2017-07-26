Real Madrid Friends Reunited: Zinedine Zidane, Raul And David Beckham Meet In LA

David Beckham is no stranger to Real Madrid and the former England captain met up with Los Blancos stars past and present during a reunion in Los Angeles.

Madrid swooped to make Beckham one of their most marketable 'Galacticos' in 2003 in a shock switch from Manchester United, and he won LaLiga and Supercopa de Espana medals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

During his time in the Spanish capital, Beckham counted current boss Zinedine Zidane, club great Raul and Luis Figo among his team-mates.

And with Madrid in LA, where Beckham still owns a home having switched to LA Galaxy in 2007, there was a happy reunion for the Englishman and co.

Club captain Sergio Ramos, who also played with Beckham in Madrid, and fellow current stars Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Luka Modric also took time for a snap with one of football's most globally recognised faces.