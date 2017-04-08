Real Madrid Enduring Longest Ever Run Without Home Win Over Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid are enduring their longest run without a home win over Atletico Madrid in LaLiga as a result of Saturday's 1-1 draw with their city rivals.

Pepe's header early in the second half had looked set to give Zinedine Zidane's side all three points, only for Antoine Griezmann to snatch a draw with five minutes of normal time remaining.

8 - Keylor Navas has conceded more goals vs Atletico as Real Madrid's keeper than vs any other side (8 - all competitions). Headache. pic.twitter.com/th90vZnAVr — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 8, 2017

The result means Madrid have now failed to win any of their last four league derbies at Santiago Bernabeu, which is the worst such run in their history.

It did, at least, end Diego Simeone's winning streak, with Atletico having won on each of their last three visits in LaLiga prior to Saturday's meeting.

The draw moved Madrid three points clear at the top of the table ahead of Barcelona's clash with Malaga.