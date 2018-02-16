Real Madrid Confirm Kroos Injury

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is set for a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Kroos, who excelled in Madrid's 3-1 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, has suffered a sprain to the exterior lateral ligament in his left knee.

🔎 Toni Kroos medical report.https://t.co/AVVLuVNUm9 — Real Madrid C.F.🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) February 16, 2018

Madrid have offered no timescale for Kroos' recovery but he is expected to miss Sunday's LaLiga trip to Real Betis, while he may be a doubt for the return trip to Paris on March 6.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed," said a brief Madrid statement released on Friday.

The Germany international has started 19 of Madrid's 22 league games so far this season, contributing four goals.