Español
On Demand
LaLiga

Real Madrid Confirm Kroos Injury

Getty Images

Toni Kroos will miss Real Madrid's match against Real Betis on Sunday, and is questionable for the Champions League return leg against PSG

 

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is set for a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Kroos, who excelled in Madrid's 3-1 defeat of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, has suffered a sprain to the exterior lateral ligament in his left knee.

Madrid have offered no timescale for Kroos' recovery but he is expected to miss Sunday's LaLiga trip to Real Betis, while he may be a doubt for the return trip to Paris on March 6.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed," said a brief Madrid statement released on Friday.

The Germany international has started 19 of Madrid's 22 league games so far this season, contributing four goals.

UEFA Champions League Soccer Real Madrid La Liga Toni Kroos
Previous Pique Cautious Ahead Of Meeting With Chelsea
Read
Pique Cautious Ahead Of Meeting With Chelsea
Next Report: Real Madrid Considering Move For Pogba
Read
Report: Real Madrid Considering Move For Pogba