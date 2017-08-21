Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Equals LaLiga Record For Red Cards

Sergio Ramos now holds the joint-record for most red cards in LaLiga history after receiving his 18th in Real Madrid's victory over Deportivo La Coruna.

Madrid won 3-0 at the Riazor on Sunday, with Gareth Bale, Casemiro and Toni Kroos all scoring in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the visitors' captain Ramos was involved in controversy. He was fortunate only to receive a booking in the 53rd minute for raising his hand to the face of Depor defender Fabian Schar, who was also booked, as the pair argued over whether Madrid should have kicked the ball out of play while Zakaria Bakkali was down injured.

3 - Player with the most red cards in La Liga history:

18 - SERGIO RAMOS

18 - Pablo Alfaro

18 - Xavi Aguado.

Personality. pic.twitter.com/AKW16tzmg3 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) August 20, 2017

Then, in the second minute of stoppage time, he received a second yellow after being adjudged to have fouled Depor substitute Borja Valle with his arm in an aerial duel.

Ramos, 31, joins former Barcelona and Sevilla defender Pablo Alfaro and Real Zaragoza legend Xavi Aguado on 18 league red cards.

The defender was sent off once last season - against Barcelona in April - having received his marching orders twice in the 2015-16 campaign.