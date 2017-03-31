Real Madrid Are Still Europe's Best Claims Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes Bayern Munich have been handed the toughest possible Champions League draw against Real Madrid, a side he considers to be the best in Europe.

Madrid are the reigning European champions having won the title for an 11th time last May, and the Bayern chairman does not believe the Bundesliga giants could have been given a more difficult task.

However, Rummenigge is confident Bayern will be as well-equipped as they possibly can with former Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti in their dugout.

"With Carlo Ancelotti on the bench we can be confident in our biggest challenge this season so far; the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid," he told Bayern's club magazine.

"When Ian Rush made the draw, we already knew the title holder would be the most difficult challenge of all opponents.

"If you ask me for the ultimate ranking of European football, I still say that Real Madrid are number one. Real are a myth, the whole world knows the Blancos and gushes about them."

Bayern will host the first leg on April 12, before heading to Santiago Bernabeu for the return fixture six days later.