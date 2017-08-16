On Demand
LaLiga
Getty Images

Real Madrid Appeal For Ronaldo Suspension Rejected

Ronaldo must see out his full five-game ban, including the second leg of the Super Copa.

GOAL

Real Madrid have failed in an attempt to have Cristiano Ronaldo's five-match suspension overturned.

The Portugal international star was handed the ban in light of his actions in Sunday's 3-1 Spanish Super Cup win over Real Madrid, when he was sent off for receiving a second booking then pushed referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Madrid 7/5 to beat Barcelona with dabblebet

Although he could have been suspended for up to 12 matches due to the reaction, the Spanish FA (RFEF) chose to give him a more lenient five-game suspension

Nevertheless, this ban was appealed by the Santiago Bernabeu club, who discovered on Wednesday that it had been rejected.

That means that Ronaldo cannot play in the second leg of the competition, scheduled for later the same day. 

He will also miss the opening four La Liga fixtures of the season, meaning that he will be forced to watch from the stands as Zinedine Zidane's men begin their title defence against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad.

Sergio Ramos was vocal in his disappointment with the original decision to give the player a red card, claiming that he had not dived.

Meanwhile, left-back Marcelo was more realistic, stating in simple terms that Ronaldo was "f*cked" as soon has he lifted his hands to the referee.

Previous Kevin-Prince Boateng Leaves Las Palmas for Persona
Read
Kevin-Prince Boateng Leaves Las Palmas for Personal Reasons
Next

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker