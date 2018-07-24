Real Madrid: 2018-19 LaLiga Fixtures

New coach Julen Lopetegui will face Getafe in his first LaLiga fixture in charge of Real Madrid.

Lopetegui, sacked by Spain on the eve of the World Cup after his Madrid move was announced, gets the chance to start his reign at the Santiago Bernabeu on August 19.

An away game against Girona follows, with Madrid – now minus all-time leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo - avoid their fellow big guns in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Champions Barcelona host the first Clasico meeting of the season on October 28, with the return fixture in the Spanish capital set for March 3 next year.

The first Madrid derby sees Lopetegui's side host their neighbours at the end of September, while the Wanda Metropolitano will be the venue for the return in February.

Madrid close their campaign at home to Real Betis - scheduled for May 19 - though the precise fixture dates and times are subject to change.

⚽🔙🇪🇸 We will open our 2018/19 #RMLiga campaign on August 18 or 19 against @GetafeCF at the Bernabéu!#HalaMadridhttps://t.co/xy2nzz9PHR — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 24, 2018

Real Madrid's fixtures in full:

Real Madrid v Getafe: 19/08/2018

Girona v Real Madrid: 26/08/2018

Real Madrid v Leganes: 02/09/2018

Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid: 16/09/2018

Real Madrid v Espanyol: 23/09/2018

Sevilla v Real Madrid: 26/09/2018

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: 30/09/2018

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid: 07/10/2018

Real Madrid v Levante: 21/10/2018

Barcelona v Real Madrid: 28/10/2018

Real Madrid v Real Valladolid: 04/11/2018

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid: 11/11/2018

Eibar v Real Madrid: 25/11/2018

Real Madrid v Valencia: 02/12/2018

Huesca v Real Madrid: 09/12/2018

Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano: 16/12/2018

Villarreal v Real Madrid: 22/12/2018

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad: 06/01/2019

Real Betis v Real Madrid: 13/01/2019

Real Madrid v Sevilla: 20/01/2019

Espanyol v Real Madrid: 27/01/2019

Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves: 03/02/2019

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid: 10/02/2019

Real Madrid v Girona: 17/02/2019

Levante v Real Madrid: 24/02/2019

Real Madrid v Barcelona: 03/03/2019

Real Valladolid v Real Madrid: 10/03/2019

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo: 17/03/2019

Real Madrid v Huesca: 31/03/2019

Valencia v Real Madrid: 03/04/2019

Real Madrid v Eibar: 07/04/2019

Leganes v Real Madrid: 14/04/2019

Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao: 21/04/2019

Getafe v Real Madrid: 24/04/2019

Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid: 28/04/2019

Real Madrid v Villarreal: 05/05/2019

Real Sociedad v Real Madrid: 12/05/2019

Real Madrid v Real Betis: 19/05/2019