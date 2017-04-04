Raphael Varane Injury Blow For Real Madrid

Real Madrid will have to make do without the services of Raphael Varane for up to four weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Varane made his comeback after a six-week spell on the sidelines in the 3-0 win over Alaves at the weekend, but was forced to make way for Dani Carvajal after just 11 minutes following a recurrence of a hamstring problem.

The 23-year-old underwent a series of test to determine the extent of the injury on Tuesday and Madrid have now announced he has been diagnosed with "a grade two injury in the femoral biceps".

Raphael Varane: "I don’t forget that I’m only 23, even though I’m finishing my sixth season here." pic.twitter.com/CnnY8BwrHJ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 27, 2017

Varane will consequently miss the LaLiga games against Atletico Madrid and Barcelona amid others, while also being forced to sit out the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final versus Bayern Munich.

"After the tests performed on our player Raphael Varane at the University Hospital Sanitas la Moraleja, he has been diagnosed with a grade two injury in the left femoral biceps," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."